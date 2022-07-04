BigChange elevates green ambitions for VM Elevators

VM Elevators, a premium, independent lift and escalator services provider, is boosting its green credentials using BigChange job management software. Using the cloud-based platform, VME delivers 100 per cent of its client reports electronically and has moved its business to an entirely paperless system.

Intelligent scheduling and routing, and collaboration with other BigChange users through the BigChange Network, is also improving efficiency and reducing mileage whilst live vehicle tracking, complete with driver behaviour alerts, promotes greener driving across the fleet of mobile service engineers. These benefits have combined to save VME more than £120k per annum and reduced its administrative resource by 80 percent.

“Here at VM Elevators we care!” commented Simon Whitbread, CEO of VM Elevators. “We care about the people who work for us, the people we work for and the world in which we inhabit. BigChange helps us turn this attitude into action; with workable solutions that deliver tangible benefits for our employees, our clients and the environment.

“Using BigChange we have eliminated paper from our business model. This not only saves trees, it saves printing costs, it saves on the amount of office space we have to heat and light and it reduces journeys backwards and forwards to pick-up or drop-off reports. We are also reducing harmful emissions with home working, advanced scheduling and sharing of resources with other BigChange users. These are real savings for both the planet and the business.”

VM Elevators was established in London in 2008 and has since grown to a nationwide company serving more than 50 locations across the UK. VME provides a fully ‘turnkey’ solution, including new installations, modernisation, maintenance, repair and 24/7 call out assistance, for lift and escalators within virtually any setting including commercial, industrial, public sector and residential.

Since implementing the BigChange job management platform, which incorporates customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, field resource management, job finance and business intelligence, in one simple to use and easy to integrate platform, VME has eliminated paper from its operation with digital job cards, automated completion reports and an online library of risk assessments, service histories and method statements.

Intelligent scheduling reduces unnecessary mileage, reducing emissions and improving productivity, and live vehicle tracking, complete with driver behaviour alerts promotes greener driving speeds and reduced idling, braking and harsh accelerating. BigChange is also supporting extended home working which was introduced during lockdown and is now being promoted to reduce the environmental impact of unnecessary commuting.

“BigChange has been pivotal in helping us work towards a greener future,” Simon Whitbread concluded. “It has also given us greater freedom as to how we work, where and when we work which is something our team embraces.”

Contacts: email: info@bigchange.com, +44 (0)113 457 1000, www.bigchange.com