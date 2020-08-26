BigChange gives MPBI’s modular building business room for expansion

Modular building specialists MPB Installations (MPBI) has seen a boom in business since implementing the latest mobile workforce management technology from BigChange. The company’s installation and service teams have been equipped with rugged tablets that synchronise with office management software as part of a paperless, real time system. MPBI has won significant new contracts thanks to the instant electronic reporting and services improvements provided by the system.

MPBI has a 15-year track record in installing and relocating modular and portable buildings for the construction, facilities. sports and leisure industries. Based in Beverley, East Yorkshire, the company handles projects of any size and complexity from installing multi-storey modular accommodation blocks to providing onsite support service covering major sports events; all backed by 24/7 rapid response maintenance services.

MPBI’s mobile operatives have replaced all their paperwork – such as job sheets, safety checks and timesheets – using JobWatch, the 5 in 1 app from BigChange. The app also links to vehicle trackers and is used to capture photographs to provide indisputable proof of work completed and any issues on site.

“BigChange really has transformed our business eliminating paper, improving resource allocation and providing complete visibility of all jobs,” says Dan Shepherdson, General Manager, MPBI. “The biggest benefit however is to our customer service where honesty and transparency are central to building trust with the customer; BigChange ensures we can deliver this and by providing an exceptional level of service we’ve already increased our business by up to 20 percent this year.”

MPBI’s business is complex as jobs vary considerably and often involve third parties such as crane operators and hauliers. Planned contract work and new orders loaded into the BigChange schedular for automatic allocation, optimising resources and routes. Live reports from JobWatch coupled with tracking keep management and customers services fully informed and the system auto-generates customer communications such as estimated arrival time and completed job sheets.

“BigChange provides MPBI with an end-to-end business solution so we can manage everything from initial order to job completion. It’s making it much easier to manage the work and operations are a lot smoother. With real time reports, tracking data and photos from site, disputes with customers are very much a thing of the past. It’s good for business in every sense.” Shepherdson comments.

MPBI has been particularly impressed with the ease of use of the BigChange software according to Shepherdson. “There is always resistance to change especially when it involves a switch from paper to digital. Fortunately BigChange has kept things as simple as possible and during the COVID-19 Lockdown we found BigChange Webinars a great help and the Road Crew have been brilliant – someone is always available to help.”

