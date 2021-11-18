BigChange helps boost turnover for Dock Solutions

Dock Solutions, a specialist in the manufacture of dock levellers and loading bay equipment, is set to increase turnover by over 85 per cent since implementing the latest field service management software from BigChange. Using the complete Job Management Platform, Dock Solutions has transformed its previously paper-based management process reducing costs and increasing efficiency. BigChange has also helped Dock Solutions improve communication between field-based personnel, back-office staff and the end customer, which is helping to minimise downtime and raise customer service levels.

“We initially selected BigChange for its live tracking as the mapping of vehicles and reports were far superior to the solution we were using,” commented Lee Brownson, General Manager of Dock Solutions. “However, with training and support from BigChange, we saw the potential of the platform across different aspects of the business and are beginning to use more of its functionality which is realising more benefits.

“Using BigChange we no longer need to produce the weekly paperwork in advance. Not only was this costly and labour intensive it was very rigid and didn’t allow us to react to changing workloads or priorities. BigChange also improves visibility of the field service operation and allows us to communicate more efficiently internally and with customers.

“To summarise I would say that BigChange saves us time and money processing business critical information and makes it easy to access!” he continued. “This has without doubt contributed to an increase in turnover post Covid by over 85 per cent underpinned by a rise in production of nearly 300 per cent.”

Based in Gloucestershire, Dock Solutions was formed in 2004 and has seen continuous growth since its inception. Specialists in loading bay equipment and industrial doors, Dock Solutions manufactures, installs and services loading bay equipment including levellers and lifts, rising arm barriers, dock bumpers and industrial doors for customers such as Bentley Motors, Halfords Group, Marks and Spencer and Pepsico International. Dock Solutions operates across the UK and currently employs around 40 full time staff including welders, electricians, engineers, salespeople and administrators.

Using the single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Live Tracking, Field Resource Management and Online Portal, from BigChange has allowed Dock Solutions to move away from paper-based management with automatic job scheduling and reporting. Dock Solutions is also using BigChange’s CRM functionality to manage its growing customer base and communicate important product and service announcements and hopes to implement additional functionality including financial management such as payments and invoicing.

“As the UK manufacturer of dock levellers and dock shelters, we can offer our customers the right solution and bespoke service for their projects. With the support of BigChange, and their excellent customer service, we have never hit an issue that was not reacted to positively and promptly,” Lee Brownson concluded.

