BigChange Mobile Workforce Technology drives business growth for Brewster Bros.

Recycled aggregates and waste management specialist Brewster Bros. has doubled its business with the help of the latest mobile workforce management technology from BigChange. The cloud-based system has completely automated the sales process, from initial enquiries through to order fulfilment and invoicing, as part of a move to paperless working. Providing an end-to-end solution, BigChange is also reducing the back-office administration required to manage the mobile operation and is improving customer service with an online booking and tracking portal.

“We initially introduced BigChange’s JourneyWatch product when we took over the company a few years back to monitor driver behaviour and track our vehicles,” commented Scott Brewster, Managing Director of Livingston-based Brewster Bros. “We just needed to know who was doing what, where and when! However, after six months we realised the full jobbing system has so much more to offer. BigChange is now fundamental to our business and has helped us grow the operation by around 100 per cent from 2018 to 2020.”

A resource management company for the construction industry, Brewster Bros operates across the central belt of Scotland. Offering environmentally compliant waste disposal as well as supplying quality recycled aggregate products, Brewster Bros. can transport up to 500,000 tonnes of waste and product per year in its fleet of HGV tippers.

“Heavy bulk haulage is quite different from other types of haulage as it is local, high frequency work and our drivers have to return to base and/or visit the same customer site multiple times per day,” continued Brewster. “Prior to BigChange we were heavily reliant on large volumes of paperwork which could be incorrect, incomplete or even go missing, and therefore consumed a significant amount of back-office resource to support.

“Using BigChange, we have complete visibility of the whole transport function of the business. We know where our vehicles are, how they are being driven and even when they tip! We capture this data, including complete proof of delivery and waste transfer note evidence, to improve our customer service offering, ensure regulatory compliance and expediate our accounting, which is improving cashflow and in turn fuelling continued business growth.”

Providing a single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Vehicle Tracking and Mobile Workforce App, the BigChange solution is further supporting Brewster Bros as the business continues to expand. It is hoped the recently introduced BigChange powered portal will help customers to self-serve, booking and tracking collections and deliveries online, and automating waste transfer and delivery notes and invoices.

