BigChange powers operational changes at Quick Reach Plant Hire

Powered access company Quick Reach has reduced its environmental impact, improved operational efficiency and has achieved a significant growth in income using the latest field service management software from BigChange. Since implementing the complete Job Management Platform, Quick Reach has transitioned to become virtually paperless, contributing to a reduction in the hire company’s carbon footprint and supporting its green aspirations. BigChange has also powered improvements in efficiency resulting in an increase in the number of deliveries, collections and repairs completed each day and has realised a 200 per cent increase in damage charges.

“As we have grown, from a single site operation to a strategic UK wide network of depots, we have had to change the way we manage the field operation,” commented Jim Dorricott, Operations Director at Quick Reach. “Prior to BigChange everything was paper based, and each depot managed themselves. When we launched a central hire desk and a dedicated technical support centre, paper was no longer an option as it was just too labour intensive and environmentally damaging.

“Using BigChange has certainly been a big change,” he continued. “All information is now held centrally and can be accessed whenever it is needed, by whoever needs it. This has resulted in significant improvements in operational efficiencies evidenced by an increase in the jobs completed each day. We also have automated alerts and notifications allowing us to react and respond to any issues as they occur and the ability to capture and record information, including photographs, at every stage which has resulted in the tripling of our damage charges.”

Formed in 2014 by brothers John and David Barton, Quick Reach has grown and is now widely recognized as one of the top powered access companies in the UK. With a wealth of experience in the plant industry, Quick Reach offers contract hire and sale of a complete range of powered access equipment including the latest hybrid platforms. Quick Reach supports customers with a comprehensive training programme ensuring compliance with the latest Working at Height Legislation and unique service and maintenance packages including statutory equipment inspections.

Using the single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Live Tracking, Field Resource Management and Online Portal, from BigChange has transformed the management of Quick Reach’s delivery and service operation with drivers and engineers armed with mobile devices. Job sheets and schedules are automatically allocated and shared and proof of delivery and customer sign-offs are digitally captured and centrally stored. Quick Reach also relies on BigChange to manage aspects of its workforce health and safety monitoring with daily vehicle and driver and checks.

“BigChange has completely changed the way we operate – for the better!” Dorricott concluded. “It’s easy to use, reliable, can be configured to just the way you need it. The support is first class and as we continue to grow so will our use of BigChange.”

