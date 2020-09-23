BigChange premieres Kevin Keegan’s Secrets of Leadership

When should leaders invest in homegrown talent or go headhunting? Is there a place in a team for driven but disruptive employees? Is leading with transparency always the right way? These questions and more are tackled by former England football manager Kevin Keegan OBE and BigChange founder Martin Port in a new series of video interviews launched today.

Produced by mobile workforce management technology company BigChange, Kevin Keegan’s Secrets of Leadership is a nine-part YouTube series exploring the qualities of successful leaders. The series draws on Kevin’s years of experience as a player and manager, and includes some of the lessons he learned playing under Sir Alf Ramsey and Bill Shankly OBE.

With their shared experience of getting teams to perform at the top of their game, as well as the challenges that come along the way, Martin and Kevin discover through the series that there are many similarities between building a great football team and a great business.

Kevin Keegan comments: “I’m proud to be a BigChange ambassador and was delighted to spend time talking with Martin about how I approached leadership throughout my football career. When we talk about leadership we probably all do it in slightly different ways, but for me, trust and respect are two of the most important things. As I developed as a player and a manager I made a conscious effort to learn from everyone I met – including what not to do sometimes – and it’s the same for many business leaders.”

Martin Port, founder and CEO of BigChange, comments: “I’ve been lucky enough to pick Kevin’s brain in the time he’s been an ambassador for BigChange, and there is a huge amount that any leader can learn from his career. The question we were really trying to get at, throughout the series, was what makes a great leader. More often than not, the answer is the same in business as it is in football. It’s a pleasure to share some of those insights with a wider audience for the first time.”

You can watch the whole series at https://www.bigchange.com/secrets-of-leadership/.