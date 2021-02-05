BigChange raises over £75 Million from Great Hill Partners

BigChange, the leading mobile workforce management technology company for the service and transport sectors, has announced that Great Hill Partners, the growth-oriented private equity firm behind Wayfair, ZoomInfo and Reward Gateway, has invested significant capital to drive further growth and innovation.

BigChange’s management team, led by founder and CEO Martin Port, will retain a significant minority stake in the company, which is now valued at £100 million. This team will continue to lead the business as it moves into the next phase of development.

Port, a serial entrepreneur, founded the software-as-a-service company in 2013. BigChange’s field service management technology is the core workflow tool for businesses employing field service technicians and operators. BigChange’s tools provide job scheduling, customer invoicing and payments automation, mobile workforce management, and client engagement. The Company’s platform serves 1,500 small to enterprise clients spanning more than 20 industries, from plant hire to drainage and waste, and social housing to food service. Clients include Sunbelt Rentals, Silentnight, Recycling Lives, HSS and EDF.

Martin Port comments: “I founded BigChange to revolutionise mobile workforce management and bring it into the 21st century. Our platform eliminates paperwork, dramatically cuts carbon, creates efficiency, promotes safer driving and means that engineers are spending less time on the roads or filling out forms and more time completing jobs. We are incredibly excited to partner with Great Hill and leverage their successful track-record scaling vertical and enterprise software companies both in the UK and overseas.”

A substantial tranche of this investment will be put towards innovation and product development as the company expands into new territories, and drives additional growth within the UK to maintain its trajectory across large, valuable end markets such as the US, continental Europe and Asia Pacific.

Drew Loucks, a Partner at Great Hill Partners, comments: “Unlike niche players that focus on smaller customers and specific sub-verticals, Martin and his accomplished team have built a flexible, all-in-one platform for field service professionals and operators. BigChange’s technology is differentiated not only by its ability to serve commercial and residential clients of nearly any scale or vertical, but also by its award-winning product development and customer service capabilities.”

BigChange has experienced 50 percent average year-over-year revenue growth since inception. In 2020, BigChange was recognised for its outstanding contribution to innovation when it was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, one of the highest official honors for companies in the UK. It has also received a two-star rating in the Sunday Times’ “Best Companies To Work For” ranking, alongside top UK employers.