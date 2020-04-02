Birmingham based logistics company provides vital support to NHS during Covid-19 crisis

International Forwarding (IFL), is using its resources and infrastructure to supply the NHS across the UK with essential medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coleshill-based firm has been classified by the Government as an ‘essential’ supply chain business and has continued to operate seven days a week. The company’s trucks, trailers, warehouses and 60 highly trained staff are transporting vital NHS supplies to hospitals and medical sites across the country

Rob Pike, pictured, managing director at IFL, said: “As an integrated part of the UK transport, logistics and home delivery sector we will work to ensure continuous support for our customers, especially at a time where these services provide a backbone to the Government’s response to the virus.”

Andy Grubb, sales director at IFL added: “These are testing times for us all but we’re proud to play a part in the NHS supply chain. On Friday we sent out five double-decker trucks, which can carry up to 50 pallets each, stacked with medical and pharmaceutical products for urgent transport around the UK. We doubled our warehouse space in the Midlands last year but it has still been all hands to the deck to reorganise our warehouses to free up more space.

“We’ve also implemented our own health and safety procedures with staff working from home or on an office rotation basis to make sure we keep people safe and comply with public health guidelines.”

IFL’s European services also continue to operate within the limitations of border and other restrictions.