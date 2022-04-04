Bis Henderson appoints Group Business Development Director

Bis Henderson Group, the talent-to-solutions supply chain services company, has further strengthened its management team with the appointment of Barrie Javens to the position of Business Development Director for the Group.

Barrie’s appointment is part of a major strategic initiative to support significant, sustainable growth across Bis Henderson Group and follows a series of recent divisional appointments in addition to Tom Fitzgerald as the new CFO and Adrian Fawcett as Chairman.

As a cross-functional transformation specialist, Barrie will be responsible for developing the go-to-market proposition for each of the three business units – Consulting, Space and Recruitment. He will also be searching out opportunities to create greater value for customers through driving collaboration and synergies within the business.

Barrie brings a wealth of operational and strategic supply chain knowledge to the business, having held senior positions at Deloitte MCS – leading their logistics and supply chain practice – and Unipart Group, where he was Managing Director of the Heath and Pharmaceutical Consulting business.

Most recently Barrie was Supply Chain Director at Alvarez and Marsal, a role in which he orchestrated strategic change within a number of clients, global organisations, delivering significant cost savings and enhanced supply chain performance.

Joining Bis Henderson Group, Barrie says: “I’m thrilled to be joining Bis Henderson at a time of significant change, growth and investment. With exceptional expertise in each of the Group’s operating divisions, Bis Henderson is in a strong position to transform how our customers view and execute their end-to-end supply chain, and in my new role I hope to be pivotal in that journey for both our clients and us as an organisation.

“As a business transformation specialist, I enjoy the challenge of bringing about change and finding new ways of creating value. Seeking out and identifying new opportunities and new market openings is tremendously exciting, so I’m looking forward to working closely with the divisional teams to explore potential benefits for our clients.

“I hope to use all the experience I gained in ‘Big 4’ consulting environments to help our business exceed our strategic goals over the next few years.”

Andy Kaye, CEO at Bis Henderson Group, says: “We’re delighted to welcome Barrie to our expanding management team. We’re very conscious of the fact that there are many opportunities that exist within each of our business channels, and even greater potential from leveraging synergies across those businesses. I’m confident that Barrie has the skills and knowledge needed to make our business ‘greater than the sum of its parts’.”

