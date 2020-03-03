Bis Henderson Consulting appoints logistics property expert, Matt Whittaker

Bis Henderson Consulting, the specialist supply chain and logistics consultancy within Bis Henderson Group, has engaged Matt Whittaker, an experienced logistics C-suite director and Real Estate Development specialist, to head up its new Property Services offering – helping customers realise greater value from their real estate transactions.

Over the last two decades Matt has acquired a deep understanding of the logistics property sector, fulfilling senior supply chain roles at NHS Supply Chain, DHL and Kuehne + Nagel. At DHL he was Business Development Director, Corporate Real Estate for EMEA, where he established strategic relationships across the EMEA business partner community, creating opportunities by translating customer needs and business trends into innovative property solutions. During his time at DHL they generated circa €200 million of EBIT through delivering innovative real estate deals across the EMEA region.

Speaking on his appointment, Matt Whittaker says: “A great many businesses planning new warehouse developments or extensions have the potential to drive far greater value from their property assets than they may realise. In my new role I’m looking forward to helping clients unlock hidden value by demystifying the whole process of property acquisition and development – releasing value that can be channelled back into the business to improve competitive performance.”

Andy Kaye, CEO, Bis Henderson Group, says: “We are delighted to welcome Matt to our expanding group of logistics support businesses. Matt’s deep understanding of the logistics property sector and his considerable expertise in delivering the best possible deal for the client, will enable us to provide a valuable new dimension to our services, one that will complement our total service provision, from recruitment and skills development to logistics consulting, warehouse space provision and now property services.”

More on Bis Henderson Consulting at www.bis-hendersonconsulting.com