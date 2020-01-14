Bis Henderson Consulting appoints senior retail strategy specialist, Louisa Hosegood

Bis Henderson Consulting, the specialist supply chain and logistics consultancy within the Bis Henderson Group, has appointed senior retail and ecommerce strategist Louisa Hosegood FCMA as Digital and Strategy Director.

With 18 years’ experience in retail and ecommerce, fulfilling senior supply chain leadership roles at some of the UK’s largest retailers – Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Tesco – Louisa will be responsible for developing the breadth, depth and reach of Bis Henderson Consulting’s retail and ecommerce proposition. The appointment will strengthen the consultancy’s ability to support clients in developing successful and sustainable supply chains for the future.

Immediately prior to her appointment as Digital and Strategy Director at Bis Henderson Consulting, Louisa was Head of Logistics Network Development at Marks & Spencer, where she was responsible for developing the strategy and design for a simpler omni-channel logistics network to support store and online sales of £5bn pa for the retailer’s Clothing and Home lines.

Over a ten-year career at John Lewis, Louisa held both the post of Head of Supply Chain Strategy and Head of Commercial Assurance – Operations, roles that encompassed strategy formulation and mobilisation, operational and commercial insight, executive communication and risk management. She was highly influential in creating the first end-to-end supply chain strategy for the retailer – a £400 million investment programme to 2020, underpinning ambitious online growth plans and operational efficiency at scale.

Speaking on her appointment, Louisa Hosegood, says: “Retail is an exciting and highly dynamic environment, where businesses that wish to succeed need to be customer centric, flexible in approach and more end to end in their thinking. My aim in this new role is to broaden the conversation with our clients, to talk about strategic supply chain issues that stretch far beyond the walls of the warehouse and that consider all elements of the customer offer, from packaging and returns to sourcing and fulfillment – the complete chain. I’m looking forward to working with ecommerce and retail clients on developing supply chains fit for the future.”

Sid Holian, Managing Director of Bis Henderson Consulting, says: “We are delighted to welcome Louisa to our expanding consulting practice. With the wealth of her experience and understanding of retail and ecommerce at a strategic level, we’re confident that we are in a strong position to offer our clients a much broader and heightened level of support for their supply chain and wider business objectives.”

Louisa is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and was Chair of the CIMA UK Board 2017 – 2018; she continues to feed into the institute’s strategic decision-making on most effectively supporting its members’ continued professional development.

More on Bis Henderson Consulting at www.bis-hendersonconsulting.com