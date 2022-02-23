Bis Henderson Space appoints Manager for the North

Warehouse space strategist, Bis Henderson Space, has further strengthened its management team with the appointment of Emily Cozens to the position of Business Development Manager for the North of the country.

Emily’s appointment is the latest in a phased recruitment drive to support plans for significant, sustainable growth of the business and follows the recent appointment of Alex Murray to a similar role in the South. Emily will be responsible for driving new business opportunities in the North, as well as developing and managing a growing supplier base. The two regional Business Development Managers will work closely to provide a co-ordinated, strategic approach to serving clients’ needs across the regions.

With a proven track record in eCommerce and retail spanning 17 years, and having performed management roles at TNT Logistics, The DX and Fedex, Emily brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Bis Henderson Space. Most recently she was Business Development Manager for Moran Logistics – specialists in chilled distribution – where she was responsible for driving growth through leading a joint strategic business initiative across key accounts.

Joining Bis Henderson Space, Emily says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a talented, progressive team in expanding a highly successful business model. Bis Henderson Space has an extensive network of industry contacts and I’m looking forward to developing those links and growing those contacts in the North of the country. There are exciting opportunities for businesses to create innovative new strategies using warehouse space more flexibly – thinking that can deliver far more cost-efficient inventory deployment than traditional models.”

Matt Whittaker, Commercial Director at Bis Henderson Space, says: “We’re delighted to welcome Emily to our expanding Space team. I’m confident that her extensive experience in eCommerce, chilled distribution and retail will prove to be invaluable in driving end-to-end integrated solutions for our growing list of clients.” He adds: “It’s critically important to our business that we grow sustainably, without compromising on quality and reliability, and that comes down to having the right people with the right experience in place across the regions.”

