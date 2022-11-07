Bis Henderson Space customer snaps up Onward Holdings site

A major Bis Henderson Space customer is expanding its operation in the north of England by leasing a unit at Onward Holdings Ltd’s popular Langthwaite Business Park on the edge of South Kirkby in West Yorkshire.

Supply chain and logistics specialist Bis Henderson Space, which was assisting the unnamed customer, collaborated with commercial property provider Onward Holdings to agree an initial two-year contract for storage and distribution of products using up to 4,000 pallets at this prime Yorkshire location. The capacity could be easily extended in the future to meet requirements.

The South Kirkby site still has availability for 7,500 narrow aisle pallets and a 20-30,000sqft block stack warehouse space. Onward director Neil Storey is confident that, due to current market conditions putting an increasing strain on logistics space and the close proximity to the nation’s transport infrastructure, these units will also be snapped up.

Located just a short distance from the M62 and A1M motorways, Langthwaite Business Park is also within easy reach of the rail network, Doncaster Airport and the great container ports of the north, including the state-of-the-art docks at Immingham, the UK’s largest.

Neil Storey says: “We are committed to boosting the logistics and industrial property market to help prevent Britain running out of storage space. Although there are dark clouds looming in the financial world, the necessity to broaden supply chains means that the sector will be stretched for the foreseeable future.”

Family-run company Onward has made significant investment in security measures at the business park, meaning the site is suitable for both mainstream and high-risk products. In keeping with Onward Holdings’ zero crime tolerance strategy, it has full palisade fencing and security gates.

The remaining availability of South Kirkby is an ideal opportunity for businesses looking to establish a base in the north of England to get ahead of the game and secure valuable warehousing space on flexible terms.

Onward Holdings also owns purpose-built sites in Leeds, Featherstone, Castleford, Normanton and Scunthorpe offering a range of logistics options to suit most budgets, together with additional value-added warehouse services. The different facilities that Onward Holdings offers can alleviate the shortage of individual units and help companies gain a vital foothold in the northern supply chain.

Letting of the site is being undertaken by Andrew Miller Chartered Surveyors of Sheffield (01142 362340) on behalf of Onward Holdings. www.onwardholdings.com