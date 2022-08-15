Bis Henderson Space named as a Crown Commercial Service supplier

Bis Henderson Space has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services (RM6282) Framework Agreement.

Launched in February 2022, the commercial agreement will last for four years and offers public sector organisations in the UK, such as central and local government authorities, emergency services and the NHS, access to a range of storage, distribution and kitting solutions and services under one agreement. The agreement includes UK and international storage and transportation, quality control of items and specialist collection and delivery services.

What does this mean for the public sector?

The Crown Commercial Service is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office; supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring goods and services.

In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

For public sector organisations, the CCS agreement delivers significant and sustainable cost savings through its commercial activity and aggregated procurement arrangements. Suppliers are carefully evaluated during the tender process, and pre-agreed terms and conditions offer clients sound contractual safeguards.

The framework is available to all central Government departments and other UK public sector bodies, including local authorities, charities, executive agencies, the health sector, police authorities, fire and rescue services, education providers and the devolved administrations.

Steve Purvis, Managing Director at Bis Henderson Space commented, ”We’re delighted to be named as a supplier on this framework and to have the opportunity to build on our excellent track record working with Government and the Public Sector. As an SME, this framework agreement allows us to open up our services in storage, kitting and transport to Crown Commercial Services customers, which is pivotal to our business direction and growth.”

Bis Henderson Space has been awarded a position on the following lots for RM6282:

Lot 3a – Storage

Lot 3b – Kitting and Fulfilment Solutions and Service

Lot 3c – Transport and Distribution

More about Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk