BITO to spotlight highly productive solutions at IntraLogisteX 2020

BITO Storage Systems will be throwing the spotlight on highly productive order picking at IntraLogisteX 2020, which takes place at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on 1-2 October 2020.

This event provides an opportunity to discuss with BITO experts on Stand 116 the latest intralogistics techniques to help meet the challenges faced by business in the ‘new normal’. BITO systems created from shelving and racking, live storage, bins and containers, as well as warehouse equipment and accessories are suited to a broad array of applications – whether for SMEs seeking simple storage or large operations creating integrated systems.

Visitors can hear from BITO’s experienced team how the latest order picking technologies and techniques are playing a crucial role in assisting leading retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers in boosting productivity. Even simple, low-cost solutions – such as multi-tier shelving systems, foldable containers and simple-to-install internal transport systems – can contribute to reduced supply chain costs in a broad variety of sectors.

Visitors are also invited to see these solutions in working operation at the BITO’s Experience Centre, which is located near to the Ricoh Arena in Hemdale Business Park, Nuneaton.