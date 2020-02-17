BITO to spotlight highly productive solutions at IntraLogisteX 2020

BITO Storage Systems will be throwing the spotlight on highly productive order picking at IntraLogisteX 2020, which takes place at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on 31 March to 1 April 2020.

BITO experts will be on Stand 116 to discuss the latest intralogistics techniques created from shelving and racking, live storage, bins and containers, as well as warehouse equipment and accessories for a broad array of applications – whether they are for SMEs seeking simple storage or large operations creating integrated systems.

Visitors can discuss with BITO’s experienced team how the latest order picking technologies and techniques are playing a crucial role in assisting leading retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers in boosting productivity. Even simple, low-cost solutions – such as multi-tier shelving systems, foldable containers and simple-to-install internal transport systems – can contribute to reduced supply chain costs in a broad variety of sectors.

Visitors are also invited to see these solutions in working operation at the BITO’s Experience Centre, which is located near to the Ricoh Arena in Hemdale Business Park, Nuneaton.

www.bito.com