BITO to spotlight highly productive solutions at IntraLogisteX 2021

BITO Storage Systems will be throwing the spotlight on highly productive order picking at IntraLogisteX 2021, which takes place at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on 1-2 July 2021.

This event provides an opportunity to discuss with BITO experts on Stand 116 the latest intralogistics techniques and BITO systems created from shelving and racking, live storage, bins and containers, as well as warehouse equipment and accessories suited to a broad array of applications – whether for SMEs seeking simple storage or large operations creating integrated systems. Even simple, low-cost solutions – such as multi-tier shelving systems, flow shelves and simple-to-install internal transport systems – can contribute to reduced supply chain costs in a broad variety of sectors.

“As organisations seek to drive operational efficiency to meet the challenges ahead in these unprecedented times, IntraLogisteX provides a great opportunity to examine the materials handling solutions they will need,” said Edward Hutchison, Managing Director of BITO Storage Systems. “Our focus will be on BITO’s broad range of storage and picking solutions, allowing visitors from key sectors including retail, manufacturing and logistics to clearly see how their requirements can be achieved.” Visitors are also invited to see these solutions in working operation at the BITO’s Experience Centre, which is located near to the Ricoh Arena in Hemdale Business Park, Nuneaton.

