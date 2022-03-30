Blacks Haulage becomes latest shareholder member of Pall-Ex

Bathgate transport company Blacks Haulage has joined the Pall-Ex network as a shareholder member.

Having joined Pall-Ex in February, Blacks Haulage continues its long-standing pursuit of excellence, having been a successful family run business for over 48 years.

Becoming a shareholder member of Pall-Ex means that the business now has access to a network of over 90 independent hauliers, providing pallet collection and delivery services across every postcode area in the UK.

Blacks Haulage will be providing coverage of the EH postcode for the Pall-Ex network, supplying quality services to Newbridge and the surrounding area.

Aside from its pallet network operations, Blacks Haulage is renowned for its other services, including general haulage, warehousing, container devanning and even its truck wash facility.

Stuart and Michelle Black are Directors of Blacks Haulage and jumped at the chance to become shareholders in Pall-Ex, thanks to the opportunities for investment and overall business growth it presented.

Stuart explains the motivating factors that encouraged his business to join Pall-Ex as a shareholder member.

He comments: “Our decision to become shareholders of Pall-Ex was driven by the recent changes in the industry due to Covid and a shift in consumer buying habits, now focussed more heavily on e-commerce.”

Michelle also explains the decision, commenting: “We pride ourselves on being a versatile and agile business, which enables us to deliver quality services to our customers.

“Becoming shareholder members of Pall-Ex means that we are securing our future, whilst accessing market leading technology which will increase our service levels for our customers.”

Pall-Ex Group’s Managing Director – UK Business Units Barry Byers looks forward to working with Stuart, Michelle and the team at Blacks Haulage.

He comments: “We are really pleased to welcome Blacks Haulage to the Pall-Ex network as our latest shareholder members.

“Their proud history of delivering quality services matches our strategic ambitions here at Pall-Ex Group and I have no doubt they will improve our service in the EH area and beyond.”

For more information about shareholder member opportunities, please visit: pallex.co.uk/become-a-member.