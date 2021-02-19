Blount Shutters raises first time fix rate with BigChange

Blount Shutters is fixing 9-out-of-10 faults on industrial doors and roller shutters at the first visit following the introduction of the latest mobile workforce technology. The cloud based, 5-in-1 system supplied by BigChange has helped boost first time fix rate by 30 percent; boosting customer service levels for blue-chip customers including Tesco, Lidl and Dunelm, as well as improving cashflow.

The paperless-working system has also improved back office efficiency and enabled Blount to respond effectively to the fluctuations in demand and changes in working practices due to COVID restrictions.

“We have experienced challenges in 2020 unlike any other time during nearly forty years in business,” commented Chris Blount, Director of Blount Shutters. “However, with the support of BigChange and our loyal customer base we have risen to the challenge, even exceeding expectations, and, as a result, we are in a much stronger position to face the next twelve months.”

An all-in-one job management solution BigChange provide a single platform CRM, Job Scheduling, Mobile App, Vehicle Tracking and Online Portal. Using the integrated BigChange system Blount has improved all aspects of its communication with more detailed and informed fault reporting; allowing for more accurate quotations and stock control, to faster job completion filing which in turns speeds up invoicing and improves cash flow.

“BigChange is with us at every step; from the moment a fault is reported, through quotation to booking of an engineer. BigChange informs what stock each van holds, communicates ETAs to our customers and keeps our workforce safe and informed with automated vehicle checks, risk assessments and access to customer records,” he added. “This is realising significant service improvements not least a 30 per cent increase in first time fix rates.

“Using BigChange we were also able to quickly transfer our entire back office operation to remote working, without any noticeable impact on our service operation, and we even realised some efficiency gains which will underpin future growth.”

Based in Essex Blount Shutters was established in 1983 and offers a complete range of industrial and commercial doors across the UK. A family run business Blount provides an end-to-end service from design, manufacture and installation through to planned maintenance and reactive repairs. Blount carries out compliance testing and maintenance to more than 54,000 pieces of equipment across the UK for high street names including Matalan, Pets at Home and Sainsburys.

