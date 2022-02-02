BlueBotics is acquired by ZAPI GROUP

BlueBotics, the global reference in natural navigation for automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots, and ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification and manufacturer of electronic speed controllers, electric motors, battery chargers, and associated products for electric and hybrid vehicles, today announced that ZAPI GROUP has acquired BlueBotics, including the shares held by investor Forestay Capital. The transaction closed on December 21, 2021.

“The acquisition of BlueBotics is a key strategic move for ZAPI GROUP as it further strengthens our position in the fast-growing automated vehicle sector. As a supplier of components for automated guided vehicles, it allows us to move up the value chain into vehicle navigation and fleet management while expanding the range of solutions we can offer our combined customer base,” – said Giannino Zanichelli, President of ZAPI GROUP. “We are highly impressed with the performance of BlueBotics’ navigation solutions, the depth of its team’s expertise, its strong brand, and its global customer base. We now look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow the business under the BlueBotics brand.”

“This acquisition is exciting news for BlueBotics. Being part of the ZAPI GROUP, with its global footprint and market reach, will help us expand more strongly around the globe, allow us to engage with more new potential partners, and provide better support to our existing customers,” – said Nicola Tomatis, CEO of BlueBotics. “Our team’s knowledge, values, and customer-centric focus are fully aligned with those of ZAPI GROUP. And from a product standpoint, our technologies are a perfect fit.”

More about BlueBotics

BlueBotics is the reference in natural navigation and has the mission to help companies meet the challenge of vehicle automation. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company provides the autonomous navigation technology (ANT®) and expert support customers need to bring their AGV, automated forklift, or mobile robot successfully to market. Today, there are more than 3,000 ANT® driven vehicles in operation worldwide.

More about ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio including motion controllers, electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in electric and hybrid vehicles.

As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers’ success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1500 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of about 600 million US dollars. For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.