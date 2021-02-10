Bowker orders new Flexi fleet for its Selby facility

Bowker Group, one of the UK’s leading independent third party logistics (3PL) service operators, has ordered a new fleet of Flexi articulated warehouse trucks designed and built in the UK by Narrow Aisle Ltd.

The Flexi truck fleet will go into service at the Bowker distribution centre facility at Selby, Yorkshire.

In addition to the Selby site, Bowker operates storage units at Preston, Hull, Droitwich, Knowsley, Ripon and York from where it stores and distributes anything from hazardous chemicals to foodstuffs on behalf of an extensive and highly diverse client base. Flexi articulated warehouse trucks are in operation at every store within the Bowker Group.

At Selby the new fleet of Flexis will be used both inside and outside to unload incoming trailers and deliver pallets directly to the VNA racking scheme – eliminating the need for double handling.

And operational efficiency at the Selby facility will be further enhanced thanks to an integrated battery charging solution designed and delivered by Narrow Aisle’s Warehouse Systems Division. Featuring ‘call-forward’ alert technology to identify the most appropriate fully charged battery when a change is due, the fast charge system will dramatically reduce Bowker’s overall energy consumption and, therefore, minimise truck fleet running costs by allowing the company to operate with only two batteries per truck on a three shift usage pattern.

Furthermore, to ensure optimum Flexi truck uptime at Selby, Narrow Aisle will provide the same top-end fleet management and maintenance support services that it does across all of the other Bowker sites.

John Maguire, managing director of Narrow Aisle Ltd, comments: “Bowker Group has deployed Flexi articulated forklift truck technology across its various business units for many years. The company is one of many third party logistics operators to recognise the space saving and operational benefits of Flexi articulated truck technology and we are delighted that Narrow Aisle and Bowker continue to enjoy such a successful relationship.”