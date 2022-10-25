ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
Boxes and Packaging named as Packaging Company of the Year at the recent UK Packaging Awards

Boxes and Packaging, part of the renowned Logson Group, has been named as Packaging Company of the Year at the recent UK Packaging Awards 2022.

From a very strong shortlist, the judges announced Boxes and Packaging as the winner of the prestigious award at a glittering black-tie event which took place at the Grosvenor Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

“We are delighted to have had our hard work and tenacity recognised by our industry peers,” said Gavin Richardson, CEO, Boxes and Packaging. “Thanks to all the judges who appreciated just what we do and what makes Boxes and Packaging such a great company to be part of.”

The awards evening, saw twenty-seven different awards given across all disciplines of the UK Packaging industry including glass, board, corrugated and more, and was a showcase of some amazing achievements by a wide range of designers and manufacturers.

“It was great to see so many businesses continuing to be creative and push the boundaries of packaging design,” said Gavin. “It’s a great industry to be part of, and we look forward to continuing to promote the versatility and sustainability of corrugated and driving forward the growth of the business.”

To view all winners from the UK Packaging Awards 2022 visit https://www.packagingnews.co.uk/news/uk-packaging-awards-2022-the-winners-20-10-2022

