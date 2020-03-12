BPF releases statement in response to 2020 Budget Announcement

As an industry, we want to play our part in leaving the environment in a better state for future generations and taxing plastic packaging that contains less than 30% recycled content will increase the use of recycled material. We are pleased that this tax includes dealers of pre-filled packaging too, as otherwise it risked disadvantaging UK businesses, driving jobs overseas and increasing carbon emissions by favouring heavier imported products.

Questions remain, however, regarding whether the tax will apply to packaging that cannot incorporate recycled content due to existing legislation. We look forward to working with the government during the upcoming consultation to address these matters.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) hopes that the money raised by this tax is invested appropriately and where it is badly needed: in upgrading the UK’s recycling infrastructure. In the interim, our recycling infrastructure could be improved via reforms to the existing PRN system, which the industry has been requesting for many years.

We also welcome the two-year extension of the Climate Change Agreement (CCA) scheme. As an organisation that manages the CCA for the plastics industry, we know this scheme is valued and has helped to significantly reduce energy use.

