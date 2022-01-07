Bradshaw provides electric solution to classic French vans

Bradshaw Electric Vehicles has supplied an all-electric G4 Goupil vehicle to a leading supplier and converter of classic Citroen HY vans.

Specialists in vehicle conversion for a variety of different requirements, Classic French Vans has provided bespoke custom builds from quirky catering vehicles to tailored promotional vans for a wide range of customers including: football clubs, the National Trust and universities.

Typically favouring the Citroen HY van for their unique conversions, Classic French Vans has recently made the switch to electric upon the request of Exeter Cathedral who required a converted hospitality food vehicle.

Following the Dean of Exeter Cathedral the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener’s request for a more user-friendly and greener option, Andrew Bennett owner of Classic French Vans, scoured the market for a viable all-electric alternative that would be convertible, affordable and most importantly, meet Exeter Cathedral’s requirements.

After being recommended to Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, a leading UK supplier of the Goupil electric road vehicle range, Andrew immediately knew he’d found the right fit. Bradshaw’s competitive price range and the fact that the G4 Goupil vehicle was French-made, high quality, were all-electric and came with a long wheel base, was a significant attraction to Andrew and Classic French Vans.

Another key feature was the fact that Bradshaw supplied a full repair and maintenance package following sale which was of great appeal to Reverend Greener.

Goupil’s G4 road vehicles are all expertly designed to transport people and equipment for a variety of different applications. With an operational range of 68 miles and maximum speed of 31mph, the G4 range are equipped with an array of body types to cater to the customer’s specific requirements and feature a safe and secure cabin and both left and right hand drive options.

The G4’s versatility, as well as Bradshaw’s expertise and ability in building bespoke bodies to suit their customer’s requirements, was also key in Classic French Vans choosing the G4 vehicle – with the G4’s convertible body making it an ideal fit for both Classic French Vans and for Exeter Cathedral.

Its practicality and the fact that it could be driven anywhere, by anyone with a licence was yet another draw for Andrew and Classic French Vans.

Andrew Bennett, Owner of Classic French Vans commented: “The G4 Goupil all-electric vehicle was a huge draw to Classic French Vehicles as it provided us with a sustainable and seamless solution to our own customer’s requirements.

“Upon meeting with Bradshaw, we were instantly drawn to their professionalism and understanding of the task at hand as well as of the needs of our customer. Equally, we were highly impressed with how seamlessly they were able to convert the vehicle’s body without compromising the quality or performance of the vehicle.

“Many companies that we met with simply couldn’t provide this bespoke service, or were simply too expensive. However, the G4 was the perfect vehicle at the right price.

“It was a pleasure to work with both Dean and Bradshaw and we would certainly recommend the Goupil to customers in the future with an electric vehicle requirement.”