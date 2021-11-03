Brambles and chep contribute to climate change discussion at COP26

Senior representatives from CHEP, the supply chain pooling specialist, and its parent company Brambles, are speaking at the COP26 conference as part of the Sustainable Innovation Forum.

Juan Jose Freijo, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability and EMEA Government Affairs of Brambles, joins speakers from Coca-Cola, E.ON, WWF and the Schmidt Ocean Institute on a panel looking at the importance of biodiversity and nature to address the climate emergency. ‘Building Resilient Systems that Benefit the Future of our Planet and People’ will look at what system changes need to be made to halt nature degradation, reverse loss and manage risk.

Matt Quinn, Vice President Northern Europe of CHEP joins BMW Group, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Johnson Controls and Roland Berger to look at ‘Supply Chains and Circular Manufacturing – Driving Emissions Reduction’. The panel will discuss how global supply chains can help meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and what technologies/innovations are needed to support sustainable supply chains in the future.

Murray Gilder, Vice President, CHEP Automotive, will speak at the ‘Beyond the EV Tipping Point’ session. Panelists will look at how we can accelerate the mass shift to EVs, the current constraints to overcome to implement EV infrastructure. He’ll be joined by

Avere, Connected Kerb and BMW Group.

Moreover, Brambles’ Chief Financial Officer, Nessa O’Sullivan will be a speaker at the panel ‘How to deliver investment in nature’, hosted by McKinsey & Company. Participants will address the question of how to invest in natural assets – an essential component of the net-zero transition.

Commenting Matt Quinn said: “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our group sustainability commitment on a global stage. Brambles and CHEP have become carbon neutral in internal operations, a first key step towards decarbonising our supply chain as part of our strategy to pioneer regenerative supply chains. We couldn’t be prouder of this milestone, but the work doesn’t stop here. The real challenge lies ahead of us in advocating for our customers and suppliers to become carbon neutral in their operations too, so I’m looking forward to hearing the attendees’ thoughts at the conference.”

