Brambles delivers important ESG achievements in first year of its 2025 sustainability targets

The global supply chain solutions leader achieved carbon neutrality and launches the first pallet made of 100% post-consumer plastic

Brambles Limited, parent company of CHEP and one of the world’s most sustainable logistics companies, has released its annual Sustainability Review, which reports on its material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements for the financial year ending 30 June 2021.

Just twelve months into a new five-year sustainability programme, the Review highlights five tangible achievements which show great progress towards a net-positive future. This includes:

1) Brambles is now a carbon-neutral operations business. The company’s net CO2 emissions have been brought down to zero in their own operations (scope 1 and 2). Any remaining emissions are offset to reforestation projects.

2) The first closed-loop, upcycled plastic platform is now available. The platform, made from 100% post-consumer plastic waste, the wheeled Q+, was launched in Europe earlier this year.

3) 32% of Brambles’ management roles are female. Progress includes rolling out inclusivity, wellbeing-at-work and accessibility initiatives, as well as a commitment by 2025 to at least 40% of management roles being held by women and doubling the number of women in the plants.

4) Brambles is a Top Employer® in 17 countries and across four regions, illustrating the company’s commitment to its staff.

5) Brambles continues to contribute to the communities where it operates. This includes support for food rescue organisations across the world.

Graham Chipchase, Brambles’ CEO, stated: “In our new five-year sustainability strategy, Brambles charts a clear course towards a truly regenerative supply chain, with reuse, resilience and regeneration as our core tenets. This pioneering vision has enabled our business to create value in an environment where change is an ongoing certainty. These first-year results show that our strategy is not just about words, but about actions. Every achievement is a concrete step closer to a net-positive future.”