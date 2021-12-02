Brambles receives HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal in recognition of sustainable future commitment at COP26

Brambles, a leading supply chain logistics company operating through the CHEP brand, was an inaugural recipient of the Terra Carta Seal at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. Awarded by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Brambles is amongst just 45 global companies awarded the prestigious seal.

This was a key highlight of Brambles’ participation at the historic climate conference. It joined in the conversation at the Sustainable Innovation Forum and shared knowledge on its pioneering regenerative supply chains.

Senior Brambles’ representatives spoke at a number of Forum panel sessions covering themes including the importance of nature-based solutions in addressing the climate emergency; how circular business models can help meet the Paris Agreement; the technologies/innovations required to support low-carbon, sustainable supply chains; the accelerating shift to electric vehicles, and, the importance of investing in natural assets for business resilience.

Brambles attended COP26 to demonstrate the critical role business has in decarbonising economies and fast-tracking tangible climate solutions. They shared the challenges its organisation, its customers, and suppliers face and how circular strategies will accelerate the transition.

The Terra Carta Seal marks an important moment in history by recognising global companies driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets.

At the COP26 His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, said: “The Terra Carta Seal is awarded to companies who hold a leadership position in their industry and have credible transition roadmaps underpinned by globally recognised, scientific metrics for achieving net-zero by 2050 or earlier.

“It acknowledges that each industry faces unique challenges in its transition to a sustainable future and they are all at different stages of their journey. All industries and companies must be supported as they take steps in a more positive direction. At the same time, an accelerated pace is required if we are to achieve a 1.5-degree target, restore biodiversity and benefit the lives and livelihoods of current and future generations.”

On the accolade, Brambles CEO, Graham Chipchase said: “Our sustainability approach aligns with the principles set out in Terra Carta to move towards a climate and nature-positive future, so we’re delighted to be recognised in this way.”

Juan José Freijo, Brambles Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability and EMEA Government Affairs, was one of the speakers at COP26. He said: “We’re proud and delighted to be recognised for our efforts in our industry sector to decarbonise the supply chains where we operate. We recently achieved carbon neutrality for our operations and committed to a 1.5º future, the highest level of ambition in the Paris agreement.

“The time has come for companies to make a real step change to mitigate climate change and build a collective response to one of the biggest challenges, and opportunities of our time: the decarbonisation of the global economy.”

Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth through the share and reuse of the world’s largest pool of reusable pallets and containers.

Last year, Brambles ranked in the top 20 for Corporate Knights’ Global 100, a badge of honour for sustainability excellence that has been shown to boost investor confidence and employee morale. The Global 100 Index is financially resilient, consistently outperforming the MSCI ACWI benchmark since its inception almost seventeen years ago. It was the basis for determining the inaugural Terra Carta recipients.

Mr Freijo adds: “The Group’s purpose is to connect people with life’s essentials, every day, working with manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, and overseeing the whole supply chain: from the farm to the factory, from the shop floor to the front door. Our work has always eliminated waste and reduced demand for natural resources throughout the supply chain, so we are very pleased to be recognised by the Terra Carta Seal.”

Matt Quinn, CHEP Vice-President, Northern Europe, concludes: “COP26 represents the pinnacle of our global collaborative sustainability efforts. It was a privilege to discuss with some of our biggest customers and industry partners on how the circular economy can bring to life our aspiration of building regenerative supply chains.”

Learn more about Brambles’ 2025 Sustainability targets on: https://brambles.com/2025-sustainability-targets