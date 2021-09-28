Brammer Buck & Hickman introduces Innovative Safety Footwear

Following the launch of the comprehensive GISS PPE product range in the UK, Brammer Buck & Hickman, the UK’s leading supplier of industrial maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) products and services, is pleased to introduce the GISS Linzor Safety Boot and GISS Luxsar Safety Shoe.

Both GISS Linzor Safety Boot and GISS Luxsar Safety Shoe are innovative in design and performance. Incorporating Infinergy® for an increased level of comfort and Putek for extremely high levels of abrasion, the footwear offers all day comfort with extreme durability.

The Infinergy® technology helps to maintain energy levels for longer than any traditional sole with the added benefit of lightness, freedom of movement, anti-fatigue and reduction of musculoskeletal disorders. The main feature of Infinergy® is its high resilience. Tests of the resilience elasticity under ISO 8307 (the ball rebound test) and under DIN 53512 show that Infinergy® achieves a rebound of over 55%.

The Putek technology offers a lightweight, water-repellent upper which is highly resistant to abrasion, is ultra-light and ultra-breathable meaning users receive an extremely comfortable shoe, while overall improving user wellbeing.

The GISS Linzor Safety Boot and GISS Luxsar Safety Shoe form part of the GISS range, which offers a wide choice of protective clothing and equipment for a complete head-to-toe solution of fully compliant high-quality PPE. A colour 68 page catalogue detailing the range is available online at https://uk.rubix.com/catalogue-library

Brammer Buck & Hickman is part of the Rubix group, Europe’s largest supplier of industrial MRO products and services. For more information, please go to https://uk.rubix.com/giss.

More about Brammer Buck & Hickman

Brammer Buck & Hickman is the UK’s leading technical specialist distributor of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) products, as well as supplying multiple value-added services. Branches across the breadth of the UK provide customers with quick and easy access to more than 5 million products, from bearings, power transmission and fluid power through to tools and health & safety products. This extensive product portfolio is underpinned by specialist engineering services as well as condition monitoring. At the heart of Brammer Buck & Hickman’s service is a commitment to providing customers with cost savings through:

• reducing total acquisition costs

• improving production efficiency

• reducing working capital.

Brammer Buck & Hickman is part of the Rubix group, Europe’s largest supplier of industrial MRO products and services.