Brandsafe Modular Goalpost Systems for added warehouse door protection

Maximum protection of warehouse and distribution centre overhead and roller doors and mezzanine floors is provided with modular goalpost solutions available now from impact protection equipment specialist, Brandsafe.

Quick and easy-to-install onsite, and manufactured from high performance galvanised steel, the goalposts can reduce or eliminate damage to vehicle loading bay doors or cold store, freezer and chiller doors, providing added protection of building structures and minimising expensive repairs. They can also be used to control the height of material handling equipment such as forklift trucks passing under mezzanine floors.

A flexible modular approach ensures the goalposts can be configured to accommodate heights and widths of up to seven metres, enabling them to meet all door sizes in industrial buildings. Strong and highly visible bollard bases provide extra impact protection for doorway entry and exit points in busy warehouse environments along with clear height demarcation of mezzanine floors.

The goalpost system requires no maintenance and is supplied with steel bollard bases and resin floor anchors, bolt fix uprights and spigot joined crossbars for rapid and secure fixing and installation. Options for side connected safety barriers and custom configurations are also available.

Part of IWS Group, Brandsafe specialises in impact protection systems and solutions for distribution centres, warehouses, and manufacturing and production facilities. The company’s product range combines the versatility and high visibility of polymer with the inherent strength and cost-effectiveness of steel. Its unparalleled project and consulting expertise offers an unrivalled solution for companies looking to put safety first. More about how to choose the right pedestrian safety system at https://www.brandsafeprotection.com/virtual-warehouse/