Brandsafe’s new Interactive Virtual Warehouse opens the door to an improved product experience

Improved interaction with and understanding of the latest industrial safety systems is provided by the new easy-to-use virtual warehouse from impact protection equipment specialist, Brandsafe.

Brandsafe has created an enhanced immersive online experience to allow people to interact with its comprehensive range of products, which protect critical interior and exterior parts of warehouses, storage facilities and distribution centres from the risk of harmful impacts by vehicles such as forklifts, as well as safeguarding staff and visitors.

Visitors to the new platform can take an innovative virtual tour of a typical warehouse, where they can see products in a number of realistic interior and exterior settings to experience the range as it would be used in real-world warehouse, office, mezzanine floor, loading bay and car park applications.

Touring the virtual warehouse reveals Brandsafe’s diverse and versatile range of safety barriers, wheel stops and speed bumps along with column protectors, flexi delineators, lamp and sign post protectors. These are shown as interactive 3D models supported by key information on product features and technical specifications.

Michael Clark, marketing manager at Brandsafe, said the new virtual warehouse will help industrial customers and specifiers to think differently about the protection of people and assets.

He added: “Flexibility, visibility and pace are all important factors in modern, complex warehouse operations. Our interactive warehouse provides a whole new level of product experience for customers regardless of where they are located. We are excited to see how it will streamline the process of identifying and specifying industrial safety products.”

Brandsafe is hosting a Virtual Warehouse Webinar on Wednesday 30th March. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jXAA5HbETQuSiC6i_Zn6fQ

Part of IWS Group, Brandsafe specialises in bespoke designed impact protection systems and solutions for distribution centres, warehouses, and manufacturing and production facilities. The company’s product range combines the versatility and high visibility of polymer with the inherent strength and cost-effectiveness of steel. Its unparalleled project and consulting expertise offers an unrivalled solution for companies looking to put safety first. More at https://www.brandsafeprotection.com/virtual-warehouse/