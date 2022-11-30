Brandsafe’s new Polymer Safety Barrier Range for improved warehouse impact protection 

A new range of high-performance polymer safety barriers for improved protection of interior and exterior warehouses and industrial workspaces, has been launched by impact protection equipment specialists Brandsafe.

Manufactured from strong, hard-wearing and low-maintenance High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), this range features single and double low-level bumper barriers, end of aisle racking protection barriers, as well as multi-rail, single and double bumper pedestrian barriers. An easy-to-install pedestrian safety gate system is also available with these barriers.

Specifically designed in eye-catching, high-visibility colours that can be easily spotted by vehicle operators, these safety barriers can reduce and prevent accidents and collisions from forklift trucks, materials handling equipment and even HGV delivery vehicles. This helps to improve not only safety in and around the workplace, but also the operational efficiency and effectiveness of these buildings.

These safety barriers are manufactured from recyclable and non-toxic materials, ensuring their suitability for impact protection applications in food production facilities and freezer environments. Available in a selection of heights, widths and lengths to suit the required specification and application, they will only need replacing when either frequent or major impacts have occurred, minimising the long-term operational costs for repairs and replacements.

