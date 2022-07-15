Breakbulk’s biggest names to exhibit at AntwerpXL 2022

Over 150 major players from the global breakbulk, RoRo and heavy lift industries will exhibit at AntwerpXL, when the event returns to the Antwerp Expo, Belgium from 4-6 October.

Delegates will have the chance to see innovations and updates from the likes of Boeckmans Belgie, Grimaldi Belgium, Sallaum Lines, MSC, Haropa Port, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean and Mammoet, as well as International Maritime Shipping, Fednav, Sosersid and Q Terminals.

AntwerpXL 2022 will be the perfect opportunity to follow up with business, book 1-2-1 meetings with international exhibitors and understand how the industry is adapting to a booming market.

BSC Group, Voies Navigables de France (VNF), PSA Breakbulk/ Antwerp, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group will also be in attendance, alongside Empros Lines Shipping Co, Port of Thunder Bay, Port of Bilbao, Great Lakes St. Lawrence, Blue Water Shipping, Spliethoff and Egyptian Maritime Consultant Office (EMCO).

Sophie McKimm, Event Manager for AntwerpXL, commented: “It is great to see so many of the world’s ports, freight forwarders, ocean carriers and shipping agents preparing for this event, which has become one of the highlights in the breakbulk calendar.

“We will be announcing an exciting conference programme in the coming months and the exhibition is already set to be incredible. We are excited to see transformative innovations and ideas that will be on display on the exhibition floor!”

Click here to register to attend, exhibit or speak at the conference.