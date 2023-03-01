Brexit deal reaction – Cold Chain Federation

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “Under the Protocol, cold chain operators working between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have had to contend with great uncertainty, frequent disruption, and hugely increased bureaucratic burden and expense. Today’s announcement is a very welcome step towards a much more efficient and sustainable system with the potential to remove most of the current practical problems, which will be better for consumers and businesses alike.

“There are important details that Government will need to get right, such as paperwork requirements for the green lane and support for businesses in transitioning to the new systems, but today is a crucial and long-awaited milestone towards allowing the food industry to get on with the job at hand.”

www.coldchainfederation.org.uk