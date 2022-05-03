Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions signpost the future of sustainable mobility at ITT Hub 2022

Mobility solutions specialists Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions will showcase the latest transport innovations at ITT Hub to help businesses cut costs, drive efficiencies and reduce their carbon footprint.

Delegates at the leading commercial and passenger road transport event – taking place on May 11-12 at Farnborough International – will discover the latest developments in energy efficient tyres and connected fleet technology for more sustainable, efficient operations.

Bridgestone’s Commercial Business Unit Director David Almazán said: “ITT Hub provides us with the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how our advanced technologies can help fleets drive efficiencies, realise cost-savings, reduce their carbon footprints and raise the bar in service delivery.”

An overarching picture will be painted of telematics combined with superior, premium products to provide industry-defining solutions for fleets – helping them maximise productivity and minimise total cost of ownership. In doing so, Bridgestone will state its case as a genuine mobility solutions pioneer.

Flagship products to be brought to life at ITT Hub will include the Ecopia H002 and the U-AP 002.

The Ecopia H002 is a fuel-efficient tyre engineered to help long haul fleet operations cut their operational costs and CO2 emissions, while the U-AP 002 is Bridgestone’s quietest bus product to date, reducing noise pollution by 2dB compared to its predecessor.

Both products comply with demanding EU legislation, notably in terms of CO2 emissions and noise, and are traceable with electronic tagging system RFID (radio-frequency identification), adding value to customers looking to benefit from connectivity and predictive maintenance on the road.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to learn more about WEBFLEET’s award-winning EV fleet management features, with experts on hand to explain how the software solution can enable, support and simplify the electric transition.

The company will also showcase its dedicated passenger transport tools to help improve safety, service reliability and regulatory compliance.

In addition, Richard Parker, UKI EV Lead, Webfleet Solutions will be joining a panel of speakers at the event’s Future Logistics Conference to offer his view on when and how to implement an electric van strategy, with the deadline for the end of sale of fossil fuel-powered vehicles fast approaching.

The ‘Future of Transport’ session at 10am, Thursday May 12, will include a keynote speech from Trudy Harrison MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Department of Transport

“With demand for sustainable mobility growing year-on-year, fleet managers need a reliable and innovative partner to help them optimise their decarbonisation strategies, while raising the cost-efficiency and service delivery bar,” said Beverley Wise, pictured, Regional Director UK & Ireland, Webfleet Solutions.

“We look forward to demonstrating the power of our advanced solutions, which are playing an important role in helping fleet and passenger transport operators achieve their carbon neutral and wider business goals.”

Visit Bridgestone and Webfleet Solutions at stand 1346.