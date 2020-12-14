Bridgetime Transport support Festive Productions’ Christmas rush

Cwmbran based logistics company, Bridgetime Transport are once again helping their customer, Festive Productions, deliver a little magic ahead of Christmas.

In what is the third year the Pall-Ex and Fortec shareholder member has worked with Festive Productions (Festive), Bridgetime provides all of the logistics solutions for the local business, involving deliveries to residential addresses, garden centres and major distribution centres such as John Lewis, QVC Home Shopping and Wilkinson’s Retail.

The business is one of the world’s leading seasonal decoration suppliers and the UK’s number one manufacturer of British made tinsel, providing an innovative and unique range of products.

As a result of this, Festive sees a massive increase in business as Christmas approaches each year and they depend on having a reliable and professional distribution partner to support them in meeting this demand.

Bridgetime is located within walking distance of Festive, meaning the two businesses are perfectly positioned to cultivate and nurture a strong and successful relationship.

Robbie Evans, Managing Director of Bridgetime Transport is proud of his continued relationship with Festive. This year, more than ever, he acknowledges the importance of ensuring deliveries are made ahead of Christmas.

He comments; “We are proud to support Festive each year and help them with their established, successful business.

“We offer a range of services, from parcels all the way through to pallet deliveries and having that level of flexibility seems to have created a perfect fit for both Festive and us.”

Robbie continues; “In what has been a tough year for everyone, both professionally and personally, we are pleased to be helping deliver some Christmas cheer across the country through our work with Festive.

“I am hopeful that our positive relationship will continue to deliver for many years and Christmases to come!

“Since the businesses began working together three years ago, Festive Productions has continued to enjoy success and we are happy to have played a part in that.”

Gareth Read, Operations Manager of Festive comments on their relationship with Bridgetime, saying; “We couldn’t be happier with the work that Bridgetime have done since we started trading with them. This year has brought new challenges with the pandemic and together with the Bridgetime team we have been able to diversify to meet customer demand.

“Our premises are located within walking distance of each-other, so we really do have a fantastic level of communication and support from the whole team there, especially at this time of year being our peak.

“The months leading up to Christmas are extremely busy for us so knowing that our distribution is taken care of by a partner we can trust makes a world of difference.

“With the two businesses once again seeing their partnership succeed, it seems likely that Christmas will be delivered by Bridgetime for many years to come as our relationship grows from strength to strength.”

