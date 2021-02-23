Brigade Electronics listed on The Sunday Times International Track 200 for third consecutive year

Kent-based business Brigade Electronics has been named as one of the UK’s top-rated companies for international sales by The Sunday Times for a third consecutive year.

The market-leading provider of vehicle safety devices and solutions was ranked at number 200 of 200 of Britain’s private companies that have achieved the fastest-growing international sales based on the last two years of accounts.

This is the third time Brigade Electronics, which has its headquarters in South Darenth, has featured on The Sunday Times International Track 200 after also ranking in 2018 and 2019.

Philip Hanson-Abbott, Managing Director of Brigade Electronics, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Brigade Electronics and we are delighted to be recognised for a third consecutive year as a top-performing business. The last 12 months have been a huge challenge for companies across the world so I couldn’t be more proud of how our team has seamlessly continued to work together to ensure road and worksite safety remains a top priority.”