Briggs Defence salutes its H&S team

Briggs Defence has paid tribute to its health and safety experts after the business picked up two internationally recognised awards and was shortlisted for a third.

A commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of its team during 2019 has netted the specialist division of Briggs Equipment a coveted International Safety Award with Merit from the British Safety Council and a RoSPA Bronze Health and Safety Award. Meanwhile, Briggs Defence’s high-profile mental health initiative has led to the business being named as a finalist in the 2020 Safety and Health Excellence Awards.

Through the International Safety Awards the British Safety Council recognises organisations from around the world that demonstrate a commitment to preventing workplace injuries, to actively promoting wellbeing at work and to safeguarding mental health.

The RoSPA Bronze Health and Safety Award acknowledges Briggs Defence’s efforts during 2019 to ensure that members of its team return home safely to their families at the end of each working day. Organisations that receive a RoSPA Award are recognised as world-leaders in health and safety practice and play a key role in helping to drive up standards and set new benchmarks.

Gary Clements, managing director of Briggs Defence, says: “These accolades and the Safety and Health Excellence Awards nomination are testament to the hard work put in by our dedicated health and safety team to promote best practice in the workplace and look after the entire Briggs Defence workforce.

“It is their enthusiasm and commitment to making wellbeing at work a priority that is making a real difference, enabling us to drive up standards and provide enhanced mental health support to every member of our team.”

Staged in conjunction with the British Safety Industry Federation, the Safety and Health Excellence Awards recognise campaigns that have led to significant improvements in health, safety or fire safety to people or premises. In 2019 Briggs Defence was shortlisted for the Health & Safety Team of the Year accolade in recognition of its efforts to get people talking about mental health. Now, working with the British Safety Council Mates in Mind and (Mental Health First Aid) MHFA England to ensure people can recognise mental health issues and access the support they need for recovery, Briggs Defence is in the running for Campaign of the Year.

Winners of the 2020 Safety and Health Excellence Awards will be announced on September 22 at Vox, Resorts World Birmingham.