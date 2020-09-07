Briggs Equipment to supply 75 new lifting and handling machines for G&W UK’s container terminals

Freightliner and Pentalver, subsidiaries of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), have made a significant investment in 75 new lifting and handling machines from the Briggs Equipment Big Trucks product offering.

The new machines, which include Hyster reachstackers, Terberg terminal tractors and Hyster empty container handlers, will be deployed at G&W UK’s container terminals. The initial batch of equipment was recently delivered, with the additional 40 machines to follow in the coming months.

In partnering with Briggs and Hyster, G&W UK have invested in products that lead the way in telematics, providing live feedback on the machine’s health, together with key operational data relating to lifts, fuel usage and non-productive running. The Tier 4 engines produce lower emissions and when combined with auto shut-down technology, further endorse G&W UK’s commitment to a carbon neutral future.

With the employee central to the operation, cab ergonomics are an essential component to a safe and efficient working environment, and the new equipment provides adjustable sliding units with full air suspension, creating maximum comfort. The in-cab 360-degree camera system and on-screen telematics displays, puts the driver’s safety and comfort first.

Mike Parkin, Briggs Equipment’s Head of Ports, Terminals and Big Trucks, commented: “We are delighted to announce this latest contract renewal with Freightliner. The agreement is comprehensive, involving Hyster Reachstackers, Terberg Terminal Tractors, and Hyster empty container Handlers spread across 11 UK sites.

“This renewal highlights our capability of forming and maintaining positive long term relationships with our customers. The importance of the work carried out at Freightliner’s locations is far reaching, with many businesses and industries dependent on a swift and flawless operation. These customers need to know that their goods will be transported safely and on time.

“Over a number of years, we’ve been able to demonstrate the quality and consistency of our service provision, and the reliability and robustness of our products. This has provided the confidence to G&W UK that Briggs is the supplier of choice to help keep business moving not only for Freightliner, but for their extensive supply chain also.

“Recently, we have also placed a huge focus on developing our Ports and Terminals division, and this project is a perfect example of the positive impact Briggs can deliver to a true market leader.

“We’re looking forward to further building on our excellent partnership with G&W UK and continuing to support their business moving forward.”

Chris Lawrenson, Managing Director of Terminals for G&W’s UK/Europe region companies, commented:

“We pride ourselves on providing a best in class service to our customers and a safe working environment for our employees, and investing in these latest technically-advanced machines will support us in enhancing that service further across our three core platforms of Rail, Road and Terminals.

“Our focus on the customer experience, with substantial investments in cutting-edge technology, facilities and rolling stock will help cement our future as the transport and logistics provider of choice in the UK.”

briggsequipment.co.uk