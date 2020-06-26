Brit-Pol grows again with mega trailer order from Krone

Specialist transport operator, Brit-Pol is embarking on an expansion programme with the addition of 160 new trailers from Krone, which will take the family-run business into new markets throughout the Benelux countries and wider Europe.

Formed just over 10 years ago, the fast-expanding company runs an average of 89 vehicles, delivering auto parts and general cargo to UK and Benelux destinations. Now, says Transport Operations Director, Adam Zegocki with the new trailer equipment due to be phased in over the coming 6 weeks and despite the pressures brought by Coronavirus, the business is fast set to become a truly pan-European operation.

“Flexibility is key to our growth plan” he explains, “and by specifying these trailers from Krone we can improve our loading capability for a wider range of customers. For example, the Box Liner container carriers are designed to carry 20’, 30’, 40’ and 45’ containers, two boxes at once or any standard sized tank. Combined with the quick-release twist locks this gives us adaptable, fast and easy handling.”

Meanwhile, the curtainsiders come with Krone’s MultiLock loading system, which features strapping points every 10 cm on each side rave and using Krone’s hook and ratchet strapping system, allows virtually any load to be securely fixed anywhere on the trailer bed.

All the curtainsiders have sliding roofs and the Mega Liner, with an internal height of 3m, is equipped with a hydraulic lifting roof, which gains up to 50 cm additional space for loading outsized cargo.

For added load security, the curtains are fitted with integrated aluminium planks and the flush-faced steel container-type rear doors come with integrated door furniture and a concealed latch. The 30mm phenolic-coated floor is rated to EN 283 for 7,000 kg forklift axle loading.

In total, 40 Box Liner container carriers, 60 Profi Liner and 60 Mega Liner curtainsiders are being added to the fleet for new and existing ADR, waste, auto parts and mixed pallet contracts. All the trailers are riding on Krone axles, with 6-year unlimited mileage warranty cover and a number will be operated via TIP Trailer Services UK.

“We want to work with the best, so TIP, being a truly pan-European leader in their field seemed the obvious choice.” Enthuses Adam. “Good quality trailers and high availability in the UK and Europe, allow us to offer flexible supply chain solutions to our customers.”

Furthermore, Adam explains that TIP, whose global fleet comprises 125,000 trailers and 8,000 tractor units, structured a bespoke funding solution for 26 of the Krone trailers, spreading the cost among several funding partners to achieve ‘an optimum 3-5-year leasing arrangement’

Being near to Killingholme, Immingham and Hull ports has enabled Brit-Pol to respond to a high demand from its customer base for full load, onward deliveries throughout the UK – a service which the company provides on a 24-hour basis. “As we expand operations farther into Europe,” adds Adam “it’s good to know we have the expertise of Krone and TIP’s back-up service. With Krone’s Service Locator, should we need local help, all we need to do is enter the location of the vehicle and a choice of nearest Krone-appointed workshops will be available.”

From its Killingholme base, Brit-Pol will operate the newly expanded fleet of 175 trailers and 80 tractor units – including Scania, Volvo, MAN and DAF under the watchful eye of Webfleet Solutions vehicle tracking. According to Adam the system will provide full vehicle tracking and telematics monitoring of key vehicle functions – including brake wear and tyre pressures.

“The new fleet will be fully in place by mid-July.” Concludes Adam Zegocki. “For their part, Krone has provided the best technical, operational and financial advice we could have wished for and of course, in our view, the best trailers to match our needs and those of our customers.”