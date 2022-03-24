UK Coatings Association CEO elected President of the World Coatings Council

At the World Coatings Council’s annual meeting in March 2022, Tom Bowtell, Chief Executive of the British Coatings Federation, was elected President for a two-year term of office.

The World Coatings Council is made up of members representing associations from the United States, China, European Union, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, Canada, South Africa, Turkey, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The Council, which provides a forum for exchange and cooperation on major issues and priorities facing the industry, has established itself as a global voice with the United Nations, Governments and NGOs for over 30 years.

Tom Bowtell said of his Presidency; “I’m incredibly honoured to have the trust of my industry colleagues from across the world to hold the President’s seat on behalf of the global coatings industry. I am looking forward to representing the industry and contributing to our global effort.”

Sustainability will be an important theme of Tom’s Presidency, with the World Coatings Council publishing their first Sustainability Report later this year.

Andy Doyle, President of the World Coatings Council and CEO of the American Coatings Association, commented: “I am thrilled that Tom has accepted the role of President of the World Coatings Council. He is a global leader not only in the association community, but in the coatings industry as well. Tom along with the WCC’s new Vice President, Monica Alcala of the Mexican Paint and Printing Ink Manufacturers’ Association (ANAFAPYT) will do a fantastic job leading our organization. As the WCC celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022, I can think of no one better suited to represent our industry on a world stage.”

For more information on the World Coatings Council, please visit: www.worldcoatingscouncil.org