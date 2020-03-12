Budget 2020: Road and rail investment good news for industry says FTA

In response to news that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will commit billions in spending to improve infrastructure across the UK, Christopher Snelling, Head of UK Policy, comments:

“FTA has been urging government to commit to a programme of infrastructure improvement for several years; we are thrilled to see the Chancellor has pledged to spend billions of pounds on upgrades across the UK. Businesses within the logistics sector rely on safe, effective and well-maintained road networks to keep goods moving across the UK, but the poor state of roads across the nation has compromised their ability to do so; the economic performance of the country has suffered as a result. Now, we are calling on government to press ahead urgently with its plans; the UK’s road and rail network has been subject to chronic underinvestment for many years and this programme is long overdue.”

