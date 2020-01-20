Budget Forktrucks celebrates new government relationship

Budget Forktrucks Ltd is celebrating the renewal of a long-term relationship with a government client, which will see the supply of a major upgrade in their forklift truck capacity, improving the efficiency and speed at which they are able to work.

The agreement will see Budget Forktrucks supply a brand new Kalmar DGC-160 forklift truck to the government site, which manages the loading and unloading of shipping containers. This latest contract from the site has been a particularly challenging one for Budget Forktrucks to fulfil, due to the exacting specifications required as well as the level of confidentiality required from both parties.

In order to meet the brief, Budget Forktrucks supplied a machine with a capacity of 16,000kg at a load centre of 1200mm, in order to lift such impressive loads to 4700mm in height. While the lift capacity of the forklift was a major factor, other considerations had to be taken into account, such as the requirement for a heated cab, strict emissions standards in order to comply with government guidelines and hydraulically positioning forks and sideshifts to allow for maximum flexibility in a high-pressure working environment.

While sourcing and specifying the correct vehicle type was a challenge in and of itself, a further challenge was posed by the need for strict confidentiality throughout the project. This required a close review of all communications about the project, from the tendering process all the way through the relationship to delivery and aftercare in order to avoid compromising the facility or its staff. The success of the project is a testament to Budget Forktruck’s ability to adapt to such difficult scenarios, and to maintain the required standards of confidentiality from beginning to end.

A spokesperson for Budget Forktrucks Ltd said: “We are delighted to have been able to work once again with such a valued customer, and that we were able to come through under pressure to deliver the solutions they needed. We believe this result demonstrates our ability to meet and exceed strict criteria on any order, and we hope to work with the client again soon.”

Andy Evans, Managing Director of Budget Forktrucks, said: “We look forward to continuing our business relationship.”

The new forklift machine will now be used in the client’s facility to load and unload trucks to ground level, greatly increasing their capacity and ability to deliver their services and futureproofing their capacity for years to come.

https://www.budgetft.co.uk/