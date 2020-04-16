Builders Merchant chooses TruTac for driver and compliance control

EH Smith Builders Merchants, based in the Midlands and South East, are using TruTac’s tachograph and compliance software to help reduce driver infringements and produce monthly DVSA reports, in line with EU regulations and their FORS accreditation.

With 85 drivers and a mixed fleet delivering from 12 sites, EH Smith upgraded from their previous tachograph system to TruTac’s TruControl web-based portal in order to gain better control over fleet operations and compliance.

Transport Compliance Manager, Chris Paul, explains:

“We moved from our previous supplier to TruTac because the software is intuitive and easier to use. Now, using a combination of TruAnalysis and TruView, we have brought down infringements and can monitor all relevant aspects of our vehicle and driver performance. Plus, we can produce accurate reports in a fraction of the time previously spent.”

Chris goes on to say the fleet operations team rely heavily on TruAnalysis for tachograph analysis and compliance reporting, as it comes with manager and driver dashboards, online document management, digital signature capture and automatic emailed reports.

“Following the remote daily download of data from each driver and unit,” adds Chris “we use TruAnalysis to provide an open path to each individual for driver debriefing and accurate email reporting back into the system. It’s quick and easy, with configurable dashboards and simple divisions management to give us close control, without the paperwork or potential for human error which was more likely to happen with the previous system.”

In his role of Chair of the Transport and Distribution Forum at the Builders Merchants Federation, Chris points to not only EH Smith’s commitment to compliance and safety but also is able to share best practice amongst its members.

“The forum has been developed to share solutions that demonstrate compliance and enhance safety, while improving operational efficiency within our member’s businesses, such as those brought by TruTac’s integrated management software.

“We work closely with other leaders in technology” he adds, “and given the size of our vehicle fleet and multi-drop delivery routes, we need all the information to connect seamlessly. For example, the telemetry from our vehicle tracking, provided by Verilocation and the driver data from the Tachosys digiDL card readers is captured and processed by TruTac, so that we can easily access real-time information from any online terminal.

“This sort of close cooperation is what really counts” concludes Chris Paul, “and I’m pleased to say we have a long and successful working relationship with the TruTac team.”

As a family-run business since 1922, EH Smith is one of the largest independent builders’ merchants in the UK, providing over 30,000 lines of building materials and trade products.