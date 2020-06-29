Bullet Express CEO David McCutcheon joins UKWA board

David McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer of Bullet Express, has been confirmed as a new member of the UKWA management board at the association’s Annual General Meeting, held on 26th June.

He joins new board members also confirmed at the AGM – Ian Henderson, Group Property Director at Wincanton PLC, Gary Whittle, Commercial Director at Meacher’s Global Logistics. Neil Bowker, Commercial Director of Bowker Group, was formally elected to the role of Vice Chair of the UKWA management board.

Commenting on David’s appointment, UKWA CEO Peter Ward said, “Since becoming a member of UKWA, Bullet Express has been an active and engaged supporter of the association, with Scott McCutcheon and Donald Gillies respectively winning UKWA Awards for Industry Excellence in successive years, 2017 and 2018. I am delighted to have such a strong industry advocate in Scotland and look forward to working with David as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

David started Bullet Express with his cousin Gary in 1990, providing a same-day courier service across the UK, later developing into pallet deliveries and joining the pallet networks. In addition to domestic work, Bullet provides freight services worldwide, currently managing storage of 25,000 pallets with a turnover of £14.5m.

“In 2016 we managed just 2000 pallets, so in four years we’ve seen fantastic growth,” David says. “It’s the tremendous opportunities in this great industry which led me to become involved with promoting our business and the sector in general through organisations like UKWA. I’m delighted to become a board member and welcome the opportunity to work with UKWA Chair Nicola and CEO Peter, along with other colleagues on the board, and hope to make valuable contribution to the future of the association.”

The board also formally accepted the resignations of longstanding members, former Chairman Tony Mohan and Douglas Fearnley, with President, Chair and former colleagues adding warm thanks for their sterling support and service over many years.