Bunting announces new sales engineer appointments

Following a sustained period of growth and expansion, Bunting announces the appointment of three sales engineers to their Redditch and Berkhamsted teams. Barry Drew and Michael Allen join the Redditch sales team with Daniel Scott joining the Berkhamsted team.

Barry has over 30 years engineering experience and joins Bunting from local gear motor manufacturer Bonfiglioli. During a distinguished career, Barry has assumed roles in procurement, operations, IT, and sales. His interest in engineering extends beyond the workplace with interests in motorcycles and renovating a classic Land Rover.

“Bunting-Redditch was a client of Bonfiglioli and I was aware of the continued growth of the Bunting business,” said Barry. “It was quite fortuitous that when Bonfiglioli decided to relocate, a sales position opened up at Bunting. I was thrilled to join such a successful UK manufacturing company.”

Daniel is a Business Administration graduate of the University of Hertfordshire with experience in business development. On leaving university, Daniel took up an engineering position before moving into sales. In a new position, Daniel is responsible for magnet and magnetic product sales across the UK. Outside of work, Daniel is a keen Arsenal football supporter.

“It is an exciting time to join Bunting with the company growing and evolving,” said Daniel. “The range of magnet applications is incredible, as are the opportunities.”

Michael Allen is another addition to the sales team at Redditch site. After several years working in the retail sector, Birmingham City University engineering graduate Michael was searching for opportunities in engineering.

“I always aspired to pursue a career in the engineering and manufacturing sector,” explained Michael. “At Bunting I have been astounded by the range of metal separators and the applications. It is a very specialist field, but the experience and knowledge of my colleagues is phenomenal.”

Michael’s other passions include playing rugby for Redditch RFC and Formula One.

“Our success and growth is dependent upon our employees and Barry, Daniel, and Michael are important additions to our team,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “We need people who have a genuine interest in engineering as our business is based on providing magnet-related engineered solutions.”

Photographs and video taken by Paul Fears Photography

