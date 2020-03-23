Burton Roofing orders four new FM Rigids after first Volvo truck takes its fleet to new heights

The outstanding performance of Burton Roofing’s first Volvo truck has persuaded the construction supplier to add four new crane-equipped FM rigids to its fleet.

Previously it dealt solely with another marque until putting a Volvo FE 4×2 rigid into service last year.

The success of that truck led the company to reconsider its 30-plus year relationship with the competitor manufacturer, going back to Volvo to take delivery of three 6×2 and one 8×2 FM tag axle rigids.

Paul Hattee, Managing Director, Burton Roofing, says: “We were changing the spec of the trucks last year, so it seemed the ideal time to try something new. Of all the manufacturers out there the only one I knew could match up to our usual high standards was Volvo. We ordered the FE and it made a big impact – the driver really liked it and the feedback from the depot was spot on. So, when we were in the market for the four bigger trucks, we had no hesitation in opting for Volvo again.”

Supplied by Pete Atkinson, Sales Manager at Crossroads Truck & Bus, the new FMs are powered by two different models of Volvo’s D11K engine, both delivering excellent torque at low revs and performance over an extremely wide maximum torque range.

The three 6x2s have engines generating 330 hp and 1,600 Nm of torque, whilst the more powerful 8×2 can deliver up to 380 hp and 1,800 Nm of torque, for strong acceleration and superior pulling power. Both variants benefit from Volvo’s automated I-Shift 12-speed gearbox, making driving easier, safer and more comfortable as well as helping to optimise fuel efficiency.

“The new gearbox is great,” says Hattee. “We’d never had an automated transmission in one of our trucks before we took the FE. I read a lot of positive reports online about I-Shift and it’s living up to expectations. The driver on the FE loved it and the drivers on all the new FMs are getting on really well with them as well.”

Equipped with brick grab cranes and auxiliary lower windows in the passenger door to give the driver an excellent view of other road users, the trucks were funded by Volvo Financial Services on a fiveyear lease. They comprise two direct replacements for older trucks and two additions to the fleet. All servicing and maintenance will be handled within the Volvo Trucks national dealer network.

Delivering an extensive range of roofing supplies across the UK, the FMs are expected to cover roughly 100,000 km a year, working a five-and-a-half-day week.

Commenting on their delivery into service, Hattee adds: “We’ve only had positive comments from the drivers since opting for Volvo, which is a good sign. They’re not usually shy in letting me know if something’s not right!”

In operation for more than 35 years, Burton Roofing operates a comprehensive fleet of 53 high-spec delivery vehicles, with a dedicated transport team at each of its 13 depots.