Buyers line-up on the grid for a piece of McLaren Racing history

Volvo Used Truck Centres are offering a fleet of 24 extremely low-mileage Volvo FH 4×2 tractor units with Globetrotter XL cabs, which have spent the last two years in operation with the McLaren Racing F1 team. Each 18-plate truck will be sold with a signed certificate of authenticity, along with an array of official McLaren Racing merchandise.

Finished in metallic silver and built to a flagship specification, the vehicles were supplied to McLaren Racing as part of a major sponsorship deal with Volvo Trucks. They spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons transporting the team’s race cars and equipment to European rounds of the Formula One World Championship.

Volvo is making the trucks available exclusively from its network of 14 Used Truck Centres across the UK, which includes a 100-truck ‘super-site’ in Wellingborough.

The left-hand drive vehicles offer the ultimate on-board luxury and are available in a choice of two chassis heights – X-Low & Medium – with mileages varying between 30,000 km and 60,000 km.

Carl White, National Sales & Brand Manager at Volvo Used Trucks, says: “These are very special vehicles and we’re expecting a lot of interest from owner-drivers and fleets doing mostly continental work.

“So far as specifications go, they’ve got pretty much every option on them factory fitted, including refrigerators, microwaves and luxury leather interiors. What’s more, they have been maintained in showroom condition by McLaren Racing, and with all servicing work carried out within the Volvo Trucks dealer network.”

Each vehicle will be supplied with a McLaren Racing baseball cap signed by current F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, together with a carbon fibre McLaren keyring. The trucks will also feature an exclusive McLaren Racing badge positioned discreetly on the cab – a sign of the vehicle’s true motorsport heritage.

The FHs are powered by Volvo’s D13K engine producing 540 hp and 2,600 Nm of torque, for strong pulling power and a fuel-efficient, comfortable driving experience. They also feature Volvo’s latest generation I-See predictive cruise control system and a fast 2.31:1 differential ratio.

They will come fully-prepared under Volvo Used Trucks’ ‘Selected’ package – which includes a comprehensive 24-month manufacturer’s driveline warranty which can be optionally extended to 36- months of cover. Pan-European warranty cover through the Volvo dealer network can also be added.

Selected vehicles are supplied with the next due service completed and follow a rigorous 200-point mechanical inspection and full cosmetic check, including a high-quality interior and exterior valet.

They will have a tacho calibration, minimum 7mm tyre tread depth, along with a top-end engine setup completed.

Interested owners can register their interest by contacting Volvo Used Truck Centres on 0844 417 9522 or by getting in touch via usedtrucks@volvo.com or visiting their website www.volvousedtrucks.co.uk.