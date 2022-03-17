A vaccine rollout that has coped with the urgency of a global pandemic

By the end of 2021 Yusen Logistics delivered over 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine across the globe.

Since the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on 30 December 2020, Yusen Logistics has supported AstraZeneca in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine throughout its global GDP compliant network to every region of the world, for fair allocation and distribution by governments and multilateral organisations.

James Colson, pictured,Yusen Logistics Global Key Account Director for AstraZeneca, said “Effective communication is key to ensuring seamless supply and both AstraZeneca planners and Yusen Logistics supply chain experts liaise regularly around the clock coordinating the movements of the vaccine throughout Europe and beyond. It is a testament to both organisations that we have managed to overcome all challenges with viable, robust and compliant solutions.”

The teams at AstraZeneca and Yusen Logistics work in real partnership to deliver continued process improvements. James Colson added ‘’We’re extremely proud of our expertise and achievements and are honoured to contribute to this global vaccine rollout”.

The vaccine is manufactured in Astra Zeneca’s global supply network spanning 15 countries and 25 different manufacturing sites. EU supply and transportation is managed by Yusen’s European Control Tower and shipped from Yusen’s healthcare hub in Benelux fulfilling regional, global and COVAX demand.

Tony Shore, Freight & Supplier Director of AstraZeneca commented, “AstraZeneca rapidly conducted due diligence with numerous partners to build a global supply to help meet demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. Yusen Logistics have been instrumental in delivering the vaccine to the required destinations across the globe”.

Yusen Logistics have a proven track record of delivering value to Healthcare clients and can adapt to changing customer requirements to deliver a strategic roadmap of value.

More about Yusen Logistics

A division of Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Yusen Logistics (Europe) BV is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Yusen Logistics (Europe) BV employs 5,500 people and is active in 17 countries across Europe, operation from 82 facilities with over 650,000 sq. metres of warehousing space. Activities focus on automotive, aerospace, retail, healthcare, technology and food logistics.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. was established in 1955 and currently has over 24,000 employees worldwide at more than 550 locations in 45 countries, plus 2.6 million sq. metres of warehousing space. The company is a diversified global market leader in logistics.

Services range from supply chain management and consulting, through to contract logistics, hazardous materials logistics and reverse logistics. In addition, Yusen Logistics provides road and rail transport, air and ocean freight forwarding, intermodal and multi-modal transport, plus customs brokerage – nationally and internationally.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd is a member of the Japan-based Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha group, also known as NYK – one of the oldest and largest shipping companies in the world (established in 1885). NYK is quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has a total of 37,000 employees and generates annual revenues of approximately US$ 20 billion.

www.uk.yusen-logistics.com