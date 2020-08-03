BYD signs Translift as forklift dealer

BYD Forklifts (Europe) has signed international Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) forklift specialist Translift Bendi as a dealer for its range of unique Lithium Iron Phosphate battery-powered material handling equipment in the UK. In what will be viewed by the industry as a major coup, the agreement will see Translift responsible for the sale and service of BYD solutions from its state-of-the-art West Midlands facility.

BYD pure electric forklift family

Established in 1964, Translift is famed for designing and manufacturing the ultra-successful Bendi articulated VNA truck, part of a comprehensive range of niche warehouse products. The agreement will see Translift marketing the growing range of BYD Iron-Phosphate battery-powered material handling equipment alongside the Bendi product to customers ranging from single-truck users up to the UK’s household-name high street grocery chains.

Translift’s Managing Director Paul Berrow is highly enthusiastic about the tie-up with BYD: “We see considerable synergy between the brands in areas such as lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), innovative engineering, and industry-leading levels of efficiency backed by a watertight warranty. Our team is highly experienced in explaining to customers the concept and benefits of equipment that are not just ‘me too’ products, so this is the perfect fit.”

He continues: “BYD manufacturers technologically advanced products that need to be sold the correct way, and our sales and service teams have all the necessary skills and experience working for decades with bespoke products that develop to suit an ever-changing industry. Translift is at the forefront of innovation, as is BYD, and we see this as a tremendous opportunity to grow the customer base for environmentally friendly lithium iron phosphate trucks in the UK.”

Paul Grady, BYD’s Country Manager for UK & Ireland, who brokered the deal between BYD and Translift, says: “This is a very exciting development for BYD Forklifts in the UK, and we are looking forward to working with Paul Berrow and his team at Translift. They have considerable experience in convincing customers to think outside the box when considering ways to streamline their logistics operations, and in this regard BYD will sit very comfortably within their portfolio of innovative solutions. Translift is run and staffed by very professional people, all of whom are well-versed in the workings of electric material handling equipment.”

Grady then adds: “Translift is a long-established and dependable supplier, so entrusting them with the BYD brand was an easy decision to make. In particular, they have a large and highly-qualified mobile service team of 35+ engineers who will help ensure BYD’s customers receive the rapid and professional aftersales backup customers expect from a premium brand supplier.”

Blade Feng, BYD Europe’s Forklift Director, concludes: “The addition of Translift to our network of UK dealers represents a real feather in the cap for BYD, and ensures our customers will enjoy exceptional support wherever they are located. At a time when customers are looking to derive the maximum efficiency from their forklift fleet whilst at the same time operating with minimal environmental impact, BYD and Translift are ideally placed to be able to help them achieve their goals.”