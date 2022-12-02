New Caldwell Distributor Portal

Rockford, Illinois-based The Caldwell Group Inc. has unveiled a new online tool, where channel partners can access pricing and availability information online.

The new Fast Find tool gives customers instant, online access to distributor pricing and product availability and is part of the company’s online Distributor Portal.

Lisa Sympson, marketing manager at Caldwell, said: “Our customers asked, and we listened. They wanted a fast and easy way to get pricing and availability so they can prepare quotes for their customers more quickly and serve them even more efficiently. And now they’ve got it. No more phone calls. No more waiting on hold. No more delays.”

To stay ahead in today’s ever-changing marketplace, manufacturers must quickly evolve to meet and exceed growing customer expectations, which means constantly improving online tools. As a manufacturer of below-the-hook lifting equipment, Caldwell has chosen to apply a continuous improvement mindset to all aspects of the business, from manufacturing to engineering, and through customer service and the overall online experience.

“The thing about these dealers,” Sympson continued, “Is that they get all kinds of inquiries every day from those various end-user markets. We need to provide the support, online and otherwise, that helps them serve their customers in the best way possible. The breadth of knowledge that these partners need is vast. They’re offshore one minute, up a tower crane the next, and finish the day at an industrial site doing a chain sling inspection.”

Caldwell distributors can follow three simple steps to get access today:

Call 800.628.4263 or email info@caldwellinc.com to request access. Caldwell completes registration and sends an email with log-in credentials. Customer clicks on the Fast Find link.

https://www.caldwellinc.com/